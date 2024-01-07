Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 6,215 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 500.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.