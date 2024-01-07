Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 220,618 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 196.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,715 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,618 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $41,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 305.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,000 shares of company stock worth $10,607,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $22.61 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

