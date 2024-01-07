Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 38,389 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

NYSE INGR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

