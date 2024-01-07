Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $596,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 149,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 78.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.7 %

GDDY opened at $100.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $41,438.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,326 shares of company stock worth $12,009,781. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

