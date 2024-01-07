Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,896,000 after acquiring an additional 220,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,031,000 after acquiring an additional 527,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,502,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

