Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,035 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 76.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 55.9% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $6,207,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $48.68 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,872.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

