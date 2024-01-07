Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 102,264 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 290.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

