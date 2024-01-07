Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.28 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Shares of MKC stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

