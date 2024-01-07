Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 12,008 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

