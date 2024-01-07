Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,089 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $978.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $638.78 and a 12 month high of $1,018.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $964.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $902.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

