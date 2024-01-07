Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $37,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

