Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,968,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after buying an additional 93,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after buying an additional 133,551 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Xerox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

