Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 237,589 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,589 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

