Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 240,758 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,758 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WaFd by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,343,000 after buying an additional 566,556 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WaFd by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,625,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

