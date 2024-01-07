Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 26,309 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,309 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PSA opened at $298.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

