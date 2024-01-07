Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 31,299 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,299 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,906,574. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

