Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 520,232 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,232 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

