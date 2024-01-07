Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 11.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Southern Copper by 178.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after buying an additional 361,208 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

