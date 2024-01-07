Robert Buckley Sells 3,000 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $491,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novanta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

