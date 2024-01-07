Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Robert Half by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

RHI stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

