SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 30.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 66.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 61.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.57.

SAP stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $160.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

