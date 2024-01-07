Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,387,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

