SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,120 Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

