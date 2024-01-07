Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

