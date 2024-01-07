Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Clarivate Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

