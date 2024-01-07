Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $142.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

