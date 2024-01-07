State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $539,000 Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Maximus were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Maximus by 59.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth $2,262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,004 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 110.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MMS. StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

