Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -954.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

