Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $292.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

