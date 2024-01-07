SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 5,728 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

