SVB Wealth LLC Buys 4,115 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.90 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

