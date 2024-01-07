SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,135,724. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

