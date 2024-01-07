SVB Wealth LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

