SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.