SVB Wealth LLC Sells 186 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

