SVB Wealth LLC Sells 292 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

