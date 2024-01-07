SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

