SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 2,649,928 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.