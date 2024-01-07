SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

CTSH opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

