Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 34,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 188,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 280,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average is $107.04.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

