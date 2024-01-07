Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

