The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Clorox by 384.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.65. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

