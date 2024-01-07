The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

