The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Trimmed by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

