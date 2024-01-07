Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,022 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 34,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 188,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 280,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.04. The company has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.84.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

