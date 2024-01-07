Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $475,148.20 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 143,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $2,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.