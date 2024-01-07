U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 43,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 171,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

