UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

