Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $95.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

