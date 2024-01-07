Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 447 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.9% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 53.6% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $490.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

